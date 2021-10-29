Have socks, underwear you can donate? This organization is distributing them to those in need

Donations can be brought to 1300 Chihuahua Street between 9 a.m. noon Monday through Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Inner City Development is hoping to collect 2,000 pairs of socks and underwear during October.

And they need the community's help.

They are a nonprofit that responds to emergency, educational, and recreational needs of the neighborhood in west San Antonio, their website says.

Last year, they collected 1,500 socks and underwear. They distributed them to the homeless, as well as families in need. They also donated them to nurses at local schools to give to kids in need.

Donations can be brought to 1300 Chihuahua Street between 9 a.m. noon Monday through Friday.

