The Goodyear Blimp is a staple of the football season — and now you can spend the night in one.

Goodyear is listing the iconic blimp on Airbnb to celebrate 150 years of college football.

With features like a sofa bed, private bath, grill and fire pit, guests can book an overnight stay for two for $150.

If you want to experience this unique Airbnb, you can request a booking on Tuesday.

Guests will also have access to the Goodyear hangar and get tickets to Michigan vs. Notre Dame on Oct. 26.

For more information, you can visit Airbnb's website.

