If you're a coffee drinker who has dreamed of staying in a castle, sipping on caffeine and adding an extra $5,000 to your bank account, well, that's a very specific dream, but your time has come.
Gevalia Kaffe is offering one person the keys to Carlowrie Castle in Scotland. The catch? You have to be the biggest coffee lover on the face of the earth.
"Our crowned winner will enjoy spa treatments, award-winning catering, all the delicious coffee drinks their heart desires, and maybe a surprise or two along the way!"
If coffee flows through your veins and you're interested in applying with a short answer of why you're the queen of caffeine, click here.
RELATED: What's in a Starbucks 'Medicine Ball'?