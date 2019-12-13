If you're a coffee drinker who has dreamed of staying in a castle, sipping on caffeine and adding an extra $5,000 to your bank account, well, that's a very specific dream, but your time has come.

Gevalia Kaffe is offering one person the keys to Carlowrie Castle in Scotland. The catch? You have to be the biggest coffee lover on the face of the earth.

"Our crowned winner will enjoy spa treatments, award-winning catering, all the delicious coffee drinks their heart desires, and maybe a surprise or two along the way!"

If coffee flows through your veins and you're interested in applying with a short answer of why you're the queen of caffeine, click here.

I Just Entered To Win the Keys to Gevalia's Castle Ladies, gents, everyone, even decaf drinkers... If you consider yourself a self-proclaimed "coffee lover" with a reputation of (and passion for) living like a Queen already, we want YOU. Gevalia is taking applications and could send you to a real castle to literally live like royalty for a whole week.

