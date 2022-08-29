Firefighters cut apartment gate to get to gunshot victim

When gates are padlocked, property owners are required to provide "Knox" brand locks so that firefighters won't have to waste time to help someone in trouble.

SAN ANTONIO — When a big bolt cutting tool wouldn't allow firefighters to get through a locked gate at a southeast San Antonio apartment complex, they brought out an even bigger power saw.

It was a frantic effort to save the life of a man who police say was shot in the chest during an apparent home invasion at the Reserve at Pecan Valley apartments on East Southcross around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police said the man did make it to the hospital, but he was pronounced deceased soon after.

The sprawling apartment complex has four access gates, but on Monday, three of them were found to be impassable, secured by chains and padlocks.

Fire department Marketing Manager Woody Woodward provided a statement which reads, "The fire code requires that any time a fire lane, (which includes private streets in gated communities) is obstructed by a gate, there shall be a means of emergency operation."

Woodward wrote that when gates are padlocked, property owners are required to provide "Knox" brand locks so that firefighters won't have to waste time or use brute force to help someone in trouble.

After a late afternoon inspection on Monday, fire officials confirmed managers at the complex are now working on getting the proper Knox locks on the gates.

A spokesperson for the city's Code Compliance division said specific requirements for multi-family complexes vary and can be based on the age and size of the development.

They said anyone who has concerns about whether their complex is compliant with the fire code can call the city's 311 non-emergency help line and request an inspection.

Much more detailed information about the fire code can be found on the fire department web page here.

Or at this link to the 2018 International Fire Code.

Meanwhile, San Antonio Police said the man who died in the attack is 20-years-old, but his name has not been released yet.

Police said another man in the apartment at the time, who is 26, was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his name and condition were not provided.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Preliminary information indicates the attack happened in the doorway of an apartment.

Police radio traffic of the event indicates at least one shell casing was found inside, and more were found outside, leading investigators to believe shots may have been fired both outside and inside.

Although there were plenty of people nearby at the time, police said they were initially unable to find any eyewitnesses to the attack.

The Reserve at Pecan Valley complex is immediately next door to Pecan Valley Elementary school.

Because there were armed men running through the complex and a big manhunt going on Sunday night, East Central district officials said their Student Services division did let all counselors know what happened.