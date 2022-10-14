Fire Prevention Week: Check list to make sure home is well-equipped, safety plans are made

Also on SAFD's website, you'll find apartment safety measures, spreadsheets to help with organizing medications and more.

SAN ANTONIO — As we approach the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the San Antonio Fire Department is recommending everyone do a SCAN.

That stands for:

Smoke Detectors: They should be installed on every level of the home, inside every bedroom, and outside each sleeping area. Test all smoke detectors at least once a month.

Clear the path of escape: Hoarding puts first responders in harm's way, increasing the risk of fire, and impedes the search and rescue of people and pets.

Action plan: Create a fire escape plan, and practice with all the members of your home. Also, make sure every room has two ways to escape, and create a family emergency communication plan.

Neighbors: Reach out. Identify neighbors you feel may be vulnerable to fire dangers, then safely and kindly do your best to connect. Also, remember to help check your vulnerable family members living spaces frequently.

If you have questions, SAFD says you can reach them at FireSafeSA@sanantonio.gov. The American Red Cross also has a video on the website about preventing fires, escaping a home within two minutes if it's on fire and recovering after a house fire.

Also on SAFD's website, you'll find apartment safety measures, spreadsheets to help with organizing medications and more.