'Your pet can sparkle too!' | Dolly Parton launches Doggy Parton collection

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton officially launches Doggy Parton, a line for pets where you can buy accessories, toys and apparel, all with a little Dolly flair.

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Dolly said in a video posted on Twitter.

Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love, according to a tweet from Dolly Parton.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to improving the lives of homeless, neglected, abused and abandoned animals.