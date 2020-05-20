Dating during a pandemic? Singles searching for love despite coronavirus

Grab your finest top and most comfortable sweat pants if you're considering a Zoom date.

When it comes to finding love, a lot of people turn towards dating apps. With options like Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, there are many ways to cross paths with potential partners.

But now that we're staying home, working safe, it means going on a normal date is pretty much out the window.

So, we spoke to dating expert and owner of X&Y Communications, Deserve What You Want, Scot McKay, who said just because you shouldn't be physically meeting strangers doesn't mean you can't ignite a spark, virtually.

"This middle ground of being able to see each other in a video is very helpful to read each other’s body language and get that sense of, 'Hey we might be right for each other and might be attracted to each other once we meet,'" said McKay.

And if you've been by yourself in the pandemic, it can be especially comforting.

"What it does is it allows people to feel a little less isolated because now you have the visual element to simply go along with the audio element of talking on the phone," said McKay.

And here's the best part — people are actually taking the advice and dating through their computer screens. According to a survey, 42% of singles have downloaded a dating app during the pandemic and 27% actually went on a virtual date.

And when things go back to normal, McKay said that, "Dating and relating could actually experience a Renaissance in real life because people are gonna be very interested in actually going out and seeing someone and interacting with them."

Wow, who would have thought that true love could one day blossom after a time of uncertainty?

If the "Renaissance" type-dating is your thing and you want to be prepared for when you can meet someone the old fashion way, or just want a push in the right direction, you can visit X&Y Communications here.

