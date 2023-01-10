Damar Hamlin makes return to the NFL field Sunday

Nine months after suffering cardiac arrest on the field, Hamlin played in his first regular-season game vs. the Miami Dolphins.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nine months ago, the hope among Bills fans was just that he’d be alive, but Sunday afternoon Damar Hamlin showed the world that was just the first step.

“I think this whole city's hearts went down when he went down,” Bills fan Ian Horner said. “This whole city came right back up when he did too.”

The Bills safety was fully dressed and playing in his first regular season game since sending shockwaves through the sports world in January when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a nationally televised game.

Hamlin replaced the injured Jordan Poyer Sunday and appeared in the opening kickoff resulting in a touchback.

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say some people are going to be changed forever after being on that field,” Josh Allen said back in January.

The 19 minutes Hamlin spent on the ground have changed what safety means in sports, sparking conversations and adjustments at all levels.

The event also fueled Hamlin himself to give back even more through his Chasing M’s Foundation, a not-for-profit dedicated to ensuring youth athletes have access to lifesaving care.

“I think it's a beautiful thing,” said Bills fan Elgina Riggin said. “Health is wealth, and he took the time to get himself healed and now he thinks he's ready to go, so I think it'd be good for the Bills fans or not even just the Bills fans but other fans.”

While fans are still excited about this week’s win, they’re more proud of the one that was nine months in the making.