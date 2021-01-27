Making do with the 'do: The story behind one Churchill player's glorious mullet

Can you guess who his inspiration is?

SAN ANTONIO — "Party in the front...oh wait, no, no, no. Business in the front, party in the back—that's what it is!"

Graduating senior and Churchill tight end Christian Smith has a hairdo most of us wouldn't dare to attempt these days.

"Joe Dirt was my inspiration," Smith says. "I watched that movie when I was 12 years old and was like, 'That is awesome!'"

So, that's right: Smith grew himself a mullet.

The senior, who is preparing to continue his football career at the University of the Incarnate Word, said he buzz-cut his hair last summer. And that was only the beginning. Six months later, the results are evident.

"I don't know if it was intentional," said Ron Harris, Head coach of the Churchill Chargers.

"That's just the way it grew," Smith said, laughing.

But the football player says he knew exactly what look he was going for. Besides...it's a family thing.

His own brother, Jacob, did the same thing when he was a senior.

"It wasn’t as good as mine when I did it, but it’s still pretty good," Jacob Smith said.

Even Christian’s younger brother is now sporting the mullet look. As for Mom, well...she just goes right along with it.

"I learned to pick my battles, and hair wasn’t one of them, so they went after it," Michele Smith said.

Christian isn't entirely sure if he’s the latest trailblazer bringing something back, but he said he’s got some friends who are starting to consider the look.

"I think it looks best on me, honestly. I think I look good in it," Christian said.