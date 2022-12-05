Baylor student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper

Reagan Whitaker won the football toss competition at the SEC Conference Championship to bring home the money.

WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway.

During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.

The winners of the contest received $100,000 towards their tuition, and the runner-ups earned $20,000.

Before the big contest, finalists in the giveaway had the chance to meet Alabama Quarterback and 2021 Heisman Award winner Bryce Young for advice on not only the game, but also how the scholarship can impact their lives.

According to Dr. Pepper, the Tuition GIveaway program has given over $13 million in tuition to students across the United States since 2008.

This year's competition was an especially exciting one, as a rare double tie-breaker took place at the SEC Conference Championship's Tuition Toss, the first time this had happened since the giveaway first began.

Reagan Whitaker of Baylor University eventually won the gold in the contest, having scored more points in the preliminary round to be crowned the game's winner.

With her victory, Whitaker earned the top prize $100,000 scholarship. Her competitor, Kayla G. from University of St. Augustine, was also given $100,000 after the double tie.

"Dr Pepper and college football go hand-in-hand and the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway program is a tradition that represents our ongoing dedication to supporting students' education," said John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. "We're proud of this year's winners, whose dedication to their education and career ambitions is truly inspiring. We look forward to seeing what they do next."

Grand prize winners and runners-up from this year's giveaway include:

ACC

Winner: Gavin K., North Dakota State University

Runner-up: Althea M., Baylor University

Big 12

Winner: Daniel Y., Duke University

Runner-up: Malia B., Treasure Valley Aviation College

SEC

Winner: Reagan W., Baylor University

Runner-up: Kayla G., University of St Augustine

Big Ten

Winner: Jaylynn J., Oklahoma City Community College

Runner-up: Sarah P., Jefferson State Community College

Pac-12

Winner: Raphael I., Texas A&M University

Runner-up: Kylie H., Texas State University

"Participating in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has been a life-changing opportunity," said Raphael I., a Kinesiology/Physical Therapy major at Texas A&M University. "I'm so grateful that I was able to participate in the program and win in the gameday toss. This tuition will help me and my fellow incredible winners achieve our academic dreams."

Students entered the 2022 Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway via TikTok, using the #DrPepperTuitionContest hashtag, and posting videos that showcased why they deserve tuition in creative ways.