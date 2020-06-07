Padre Island National Seashore now offering digital entrance passes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're visiting Padre Island National Seashore, you can now purchase digital entrance passes.
The ability to purchase the passes started July 2. You can buy a digital entrance passes for annual, seven-day and one-day park entry by going online to Recreation's website.
“As always, we want to remind visitors that the revenue from camping, entrance, and boat ramp fees is used to improve facilities, infrastructure and visitor services," said Padre Island National Seashore Superintendent Eric Brunnemann.
Visitors are encouraged to purchase their passes and print them out or download them onto their phone before arriving. You can also exchange a digital annual pass for a physical card by bringing the printed digital pass to the park and requesting an exchange.
