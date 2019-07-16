Who knew that cracking open a cold one could also mean getting your coffee intake for the day?

Pabst Blue Ribbon has released their "hard coffee," which unites an iced vanilla brew with five percent alcohol.

The can looks like it would contain a simple cold-brew, but this probably isn't the type of caffeine you want to chug before your 9-5 shift.

"Hey it's Friday. Wait- it's Wednesday. Made with rich, creamy milk and vanilla flavor with 5% ABV," is said under the description on their website.

So to answer the burning question, where is it sold?

Well, sorry to crush your dreams if you're reading this in Texas or any state that's not Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, Maine and Pennsylvania. These five states are the only ones selling the drink in stores, according to the "find it" map on their website.

People can only hope that sales are good enough to start shipping the spiked caffeine nationwide.