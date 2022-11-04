Overnight camping to return to San Antonio parks for Easter weekend

The tradition had been scrapped for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Pack up your tent -- an Easter tradition is returning to the Alamo City!

Overnight camping will once again be allowed at Brackenridge Park and other city parks for Easter weekend.

The City of San Antonio is lifting the park curfew starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday through 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

