SAN ANTONIO — Over 400 boxes filled with food will be distributed on Sunday morning.

The event, organized by Health Collaborative, along with their partnerships, volunteers and team members, will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28. It well be held on 2300 West Commerce Street.

The Facebook post says no registration is required and everything will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

