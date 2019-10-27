WASHINGTON — A constant rain didn't stop over 30,000 runners from taking part in the 44th annual Marine Corp Marathon.

Runners from 50 states and 60 countries participated, with some runners doing an ultra marathon, or a 50k -- six miles longer than a marathon.

The Marine Corp Marathon is organized by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps. It's the largest marathon in the world that doesn't offer prize money, instead celebrates the honor, courage and commitment of all finishers.

RELATED: Over 35,000 people run in 35th Army Ten-Miler race

Known as the "people's marathon," the race was established in 1976 and is currently the fourth largest marathon in the United States and the ninth largest in the world.

"This is the best marathon, its my 11th one," Sandy Sandbocken said.

Sandbocken traveled from Los Angeles to run in the race.

"I travel so far because it means so much to me," Sandbocken said.

Sunday's route started in Arlington, Virginia, on Route 110. Runners made their way through Rossyln before turning on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Major road closures until this afternoon include Route 110 and parts of Crystal City.

RELATED: 11-year-old breaks Guinness World Record at IMT Des Moines Marathon

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.