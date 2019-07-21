When it comes to packing the essentials for an outdoor sports game, bug repellent is a common item on the list.

You've probably heard a person, if not yourself, say, "I wish these mosquitos would stop attacking me!"

Well, your words have been heard.

A foldable chair with a net surrounding it has been released on Amazon. The SwimWays Kelsyus Original Canopy Chair with Bug Guard has a four-star rating, picturing a woman sitting in the chair, enjoying the lack of bugs near her space.

Amazon, SwimWays Kelsyus Original Canopy Chair with Bug Guard - Foldable Chair for Camping

"This quad-style chair is ideal for use while camping, on a beach trip, at concerts, sporting events, and more! Includes a sun canopy with 50+ UPF protection while the canopy-to-ground bug net features a front zipper closure and bottom weights to keep it in place," is said under the picture.

Watching "Friday Night Football' on the sidelines just got a little bit more interesting.

You can sit on the 50-year-line in your box-net, eating your nachos, knowing the mosquitos aren't taking home the win.