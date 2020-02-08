Organization to host virtual screenings of anti-bullying documentaries

It's free for the first 1,000 participants followed by a live panel of experts on the topics like anxiety, social media, and bullying.

SAN ANTONIO — As we near the start of the school year, family calendars are already filling up quickly. But if you have an empty spot on your schedule, you might want to sign up for this local event — free virtual screenings.

David's Legacy Foundation is hosting The Trilogy, which consists of three virtual screenings of documentaries that you can watch with your family for free at home.

The Trilogy is virtual screenings of Angst, Like, and Upstanders in August, September and October. It's free for the first 1,000 participants followed by a live panel of experts on the topics like anxiety, social media, and bullying.

Angst and Like are being used to lead up to the release of the Upstanders in October in honor of anti-bullying month which features the David Molak story. David was a San Antonio high school student who committed suicide after being bullied.

DLF is also providing downloadable content for families to keep as tools in their pocket to continue these conversations once screens are turned off.