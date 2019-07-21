SAN ANTONIO — Palo Alto College is hosting its semi-annual "Countdown to College" event, offering a full-ride scholarship to one student for Fall 2019 and Spring 2020.

The event takes place Monday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Palo Alto College, Palomino Center.

The event is for prospective students to complete applications, take placement tests, be advised about degree plans, register for classes, get financial aid information and make payment arrangements for the Fall 2019 semester, according to the press release.

Attendees will get bacterial meningitis and testing fee vouchers, and one student will win a full-ride, $2,500 tuition scholarship.

And every hour throughout the day, registered students will be eligible to win a $200 scholarship.

Classes for the Fall 2019 16-week semester begin on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. To be eligible, students must have completed an application by Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

Students submitting an application after the deadline will still be eligible to register in the 14-week session starting on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.