The forest can be found behind the zoo's parking garage.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo now has a "Dragon Forest," and let's just say, it's pretty fire.

The enchanted land reportedly includes renaissance fair-themed food, merchandise and entertainment for an immersive experience. So, if you're looking to get outdoors and explore, you can add this activity to your list.

