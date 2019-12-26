SAN ANTONIO — One northeast-side family has a special reason to be thankful this holiday season.

Every year, Theresa and Scott Wood decorate their home in the Valley Forge subdivision with decorations and other ornaments discarded by neighbors.

Scott said he takes them and gives the decorations a new life.

“Most of the things back here are orphans. People put them on the curb because lights don't work anymore,” he said.

Over the years, the display has grown to more than just lights; it now includes multiple inflatable ornaments, like Santa’s reindeer and a Christmas dragon perched on the roof.

And, this year, all the twinkling lights and sparkling ornaments have a deeper meaning for this family.

The Woods' 23-year-old son, Grant, has cerebral palsy. Over the last few months, pneumonia and other serious medical issues nearly cost him his life.

RELATED: University Hospital makes sure NICU babies don't miss their first photo with Santa

RELATED: Volunteers spread Christmas cheer at Haven for Hope

RELATED: What is your state googling this Christmas?

“He had a really bad collapsed lung,” Theresa said.

“That makes this Christmas pretty special because we were pretty close to losing him,” Scott added.

Grant requires around-the-clock care, and Theresa said they are always in and out of hospitals.

But both parents said that their only son is nothing but a blessing, explaining they went all out this year with the decorations not only as a symbol of their happiness, but to share that joy with others.

“This is the perfect Christmas—we’ve got him with us,” Theresa said. “It’s what the spirit of Christmas is about: bringing light and love to the world.”