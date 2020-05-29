New demand for designers to revamp businesses due to the coronavirus

Businesses are having to evolve to help slow the spread of the virus. A local interior designer shares the new demand.

SAN ANTONIO — There is a new demand for interior designers and architects amid the coronavirus pandemic, as they are being asked to evolve to help slow the spread of the virus and meet safety standards.

RVK Architects, a San Antonio-based firm that provides architecture, interior design and landscape architecture, shared the different safety features that are available for businesses. Christina Davis, one of the firm’s principals and an interior designer with more than 20 years of experience, said automated entry doors, touch-free restroom sensors, sanitation stations and motion sensor lights are some of the requested changes by clients.

“One of the things that can be done relatively easy is to take your light switches, if they’re manual right now, putting a motion sensor on those so you don’t have to touch them,” Davis said.

She further explained how the design of a space can dramatically increase safety. She said the features that have been common in healthcare settings are now transitioning to other businesses.

“In the healthcare arena, there are a lot of things that are already implemented because of what healthcare is," she said. "Anti-bacterial, anti-viral, a lot of those things are already implemented in those spaces. But instead of them being really focused there in healthcare, we’re seeing the same solutions coming into all the other sectors."