AUSTIN, Texas — A new Whataburger opened its doors in Austin on Tuesday, and you won’t find any other location like it.

The restaurant at 1616 East Oltorf near Interstate Highway 35 has a design exclusive to Austin, the fast food chain said.

It features outdoor patio seating, a larger dining area that seats 100, digital menu boards and recycling and compost bins.

Whataburger

“As Austinites, we like to stand out from the crowd,” a Whataburger spokesperson said in a statement. “Why would our local Whataburger be any different?”

The location at the site of a former Luby’s restaurant also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a bright, open design.

Whataburger

But the one-of-a-kind Whataburger still serves the same burgers loved by Texans all over.

The new location opened its doors on Tuesday.

