Need to register to vote? You can do it at the AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO — Looking to register to vote? You can do it at the AT&T Center!

Spurs Sports & Entertainment and nonpartisan nonprofit MOVE Texas have teamed up for a drive-through registration event; it will allow participants to remain in their cars while walked through the voter registration process.

It will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Lot 3 at the arena. The event is free and open to the public.

Future voters are encouraged to go visit MOVE Texas' website prior to the event to find out if they are eligible to vote in the next election, and determine whether they are already registered. The deadline to register for the upcoming November elections is Oct. 5.

And of course, you can expect The Coyote to be there! You'll also get a Spurs-branded VOTE T-Shirt with proceeds from the shirt going to MOVE Texas, the organization says.