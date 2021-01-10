Texas Selfie Museum has opened in San Antonio | Take a look inside

"The idea is for people to come in and take lots of pictures, whether it's for the content of their social media, or they just want to have fun..."

SAN ANTONIO — If you're struggling to take that perfect selfie, no need to worry; there's literally a Texas Selfie Museum that can help you out.

It's located on 314 E Commerce Street. It's a place full of professional lighting, colorful backgrounds and props to make your pictures pop.

"We like to call it a phenomenon because two years ago, there was no such concept. There was no such idea. And I don't think anybody even knew the potential of it. It grew exponentially overnight, pretty much," said Texas Selfie Museum partner Margaryta Schwery.

The concept centers around 30 installations, each with their own theme, ring light and studio lights.

"The idea is for people to come in and take lots of pictures, whether it's for the content of their social media, or they just want to have fun with family, friends, spouses, complete strangers, whoever. Putting smiles on people's faces is the goal," said Schwery.

She gave us an exclusive tour when the museum was closed. And we could have spent hours taking photo after photo.

"Each one of them is thought thoroughly through by either designers, engineers, artists," said Schwery.

You might recognize one of the installation’s key pieces with its vault doors.

"All three bolts here -- they're original bolts from the first bank of San Antonio. People can have a piece of history right in here -- to touch it," said Schwery.

It’s one of the many things that make this exhibit stand out in the Alamo City.

"San Antonio is such a cool city. It's unique in itself. And I think we blend in with the city very, very well," said Schwery.

Click here to visit the Texas Selfie Museum's website for ticket prices and more.