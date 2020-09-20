Need help preparing for an interview? Here's what you can do

Artificial Intelligence is paving the way to potentially help you better your interview skills.

If you have an interview coming up and you want to improve your communication skills, there’s a tool we found that might be able to help. It’s Big Interview’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool.

The company offers this AI tool to essentially grade your interview skills. It evaluates your eye contact, pace of speech and how many times you said "um or uh."

"That’s really a cool feature that people can use to get immediate feedback. And with that feedback, they’ll also get suggestions, like 'if you’re using um a lot, here’s what we think you can do to work on that," said Big Interview Co-founder Pamela Skillings.

She said over 600 schools and programs have signed up. People who can benefit are students interviewing for medical school, senior executives who need to brush up on their skills and military members transitioning to civilian life.

And especially with most interviews going virtual because of the pandemic, it can be even more challenging.

"You have to work a little harder, I think, to make that rapport and to feel like you’re really making a connection with the interviewer," said Skillings.

We asked Skillings for advice for people preparing to interview. She told us, "Take the time to prepare, because even if you’re a great communicator, even if you feel really comfortable in most situations, just that little bit of preparation" can be beneficial.