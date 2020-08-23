Need help getting your kids into the fitness spirit? Here are some tips.

Elizabeth Dinn Marsh is a pediatric occupation therapist known for her creative ways of getting kids to be active.

As kids learn from home, some families may be wondering what they are supposed to do for parts of their day, like physical education.

She told KENS 5 these three creative ways to get your kids into the fitness spirit:

1. During distance learning take advantage of every break to have your child(ren) get up and move around. This will give their eyes a rest and an opportunity to move around. Brain breaks involving movement help increase attention for better learning. Research shows that giving kids frequent movement breaks to reset their energy level improves their ability to focus, retain more instruction, and stay on task.

2. Movement breaks can be as simple as jumping up and down in place, walking around the house, or more organized using a chart of movements your child already picked out and then can choose from 1-2 each break. Movement gets the wiggles out!

3. If your child is not a wiggle monster, but might need to reset or refocus to decrease anxiety or wake up their body after sitting awhile try using finger tap patterns, walking around, stretching, or focusing on their breathing.

