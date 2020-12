They also have mugs designs ranging from "Coffee" to "Cookie Two Step" and "Homemade Vanilla" to "Mint Chocolate Chip."

Need a present for a Secret Santa gift exchange? Well, here's a gift a Texan will more than likely enjoy.

Blue Bell Ice Cream tweeted a photo of one of their Christmas mugs meant to look like a tub of their ice cream:

They also have mugs designs ranging from "Coffee" to "Cookie Two Step" and "Homemade Vanilla" to "Mint Chocolate Chip."

If you want to grab one, visit Blue Bell's website here.