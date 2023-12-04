Mad Dash Food Truck shares gourmet recipes for National Grilled Cheese Day

Wednesday marks National Grilled Cheese Day, and a central Pennsylvania-based food truck demonstrated recipes for gourmet sandwiches to help those at home celebrate.

YORK, Pa. — If you don't have cheese and bread stocked in your kitchen, it may be time to make a Mad Dash to the grocery store.

Mad Dash Food Truck owner Laura Brashear demonstrated how to make their gooey turkey, bacon and ranch sandwich (video above) and the Killer Grilled Cheese that started it all (video below).

If you'd rather get a grilled cheese from the pros, you can find Mad Dash's schedule here or follow along with them on Facebook.