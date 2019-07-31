NASA may have found a new planet twice the size of earth, possibly able to support the liquid water necessary for life.

The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, found the piping hot planet, located in a nearby star's habitable zone.

"When you look up at the night sky, consider that just about every star you see might have at least one planet orbiting it...maybe many more," the press release says.

NASA reports they will dive deeper into the search for planets orbiting stars by using TESS.

If you plan to go stargazing, maybe grab a telescope and see what's out there.