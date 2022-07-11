Help name the San Antonio Zoo's 'corpse flower' that smells like rotting flesh

The Zoo is inviting people to provide their input on their Facebook post pinned at the top of their page.

SAN ANTONIO — Did you know the San Antonio Zoo is home to a "corpse flower," and you have the opportunity to name it?

The Zoo is inviting the public to help name the world's most unpleasant smelling flower. The corpse flower, which is native to the rainforests of Sumatra in Indonesia, is an endangered plant that can take more than ten years to bloom for the first time.

As for the name, well, that's because it smells like rotting flesh.

But, anyway, you can name this flower! The Zoo is inviting people to provide their input on their Facebook post pinned at the top of their page. A name will be selected and announced on Wednesday through their social media.

The flower has been growing quickly, increasing from 41.5 inches on Friday to 47 inches on Sunday and 48 inches on Monday. Zoo officials note that the growth has slowed a bit, meaning the flower could be developing in other areas and nearing its peak blossom.