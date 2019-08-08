SAN ANTONIO — The popular My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic characters are taking the stage in a new live musical at the Tobin Center.

"My Little Pony Live" will be performed on Thursday, June 11. The hugely popular television show it is based on is now in its ninth season.

The new stage production features the "Mane Six" characters of Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Fluttershy, Applejack and Rainbow Dash. Their friend, Spike the Dragon, from the tv series, joins them.

The story centers around Ponyville's Rainbow Tree, which blossoms and promises another 100 years of friendship.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 9, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624 or in person at the Tobin Center Box Office at 100 Auditorium Circle, 78205. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.