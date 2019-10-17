SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's cite-and-release program is seeing results nearly four months after being implemented, but not everyone is convinced the program should be in place.

More than 500 people have been given a second chance and avoided an arrest after committing low-level crimes, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

This week Bexar County officials examined the impact of the cite-and-release program, which rolled out in July.

The program aims to give non-violent criminals a second chance by letting officers determine if they want to make an arrest or issue a citation for certain misdemeanors, including driving without a license, possessing small amounts of marijuana or theft under $750.

During a three-month span, from July through September, officers with the San Antonio Police Department documented 1,509 low level offenses. Of those, 65% resulted in arrests, 34% received a citation and 1% t were other releases.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval calls the program a revolutionary policy.

"Their lives aren't ruined because of one mistake and they can continue to be active members of society," Sandoval said.

She says often a small crime can lead to a cascade of issues.

"What we see is that people go to jail, they can’t go to work the next day, they may lose their jobs," Sandoval said. “Once they don't have their income, what happens to their rent and what happens to their family?”

The new program saved SAPD 935.5 hours and the county reported a $400,000 savings by choosing citations over arrests, according to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

Christian Henricksen, the chief of litigation for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, released the following statement:

"People who are eligible to participate in cite and release diversion programs and complete them will have no criminal record of the event, allowing them to attend school or get a job without the judgment that may come from one bad decision.

"As more people enter the programs, we will continue to track their progress and work with law enforcement to ensure the process is fair for all residents of Bexar County."

District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry, however, isn’t sold on the program.

"I have a lot of tax payers in District 10 that are not happy with that because they are being stolen from," Perry said.

He says he’s worried about the small businesses having to work harder to take up for the profits lost, and his concerns don’t end there. Perry pointed to marijuana as a gateway drug.

"I told Councilman Perry myself, 'I think you need to look at the bigger picture—the return on investment isn't just the police officers, but the that all these other people are able to continue with their lives,'" Sandoval said.

So far, only SAPD has reported the cite-and-release statics.



