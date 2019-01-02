SAN ANTONIO — Keeping your life private can be nearly impossible these days, especially in a culture attuned to sharing everything on social media.

But do you know just how much of your personal information is lurking online?

KENS 5 took a closer look at two websites that divulge an abundance of personal information: Family Tree Now and Fast People Search.

We took our project to San Antonio's streets, recruiting folks walking near the Alamo. Many were shocked to find out that their addresses, phone numbers and family members’ names popped up in a simple search.

Reporter: “So we are going to have you put your first name, your last name and the city.”

Javier: “OK.”

For nearly six years, Javier has called San Antonio home. But his life spans from coast to coast, as we found out in just a matter of seconds.

Javier: “Well, it has my birthday, my birth year and my age.”

And that was just the beginning. The quick search also revealed some of Javier’s family members.

Javier: “My mom, my dad, my brother George.”

...and also previous relationships.

Javier: “Oh, no way... My partner of seven-and-a-half years [was listed]!”

Reporter: “What else are you seeing?”

Javier: “You have all of my partners.”

And it returned BOTH of the most recent places Javier has lived.

Reporter: “Is this where you are living currently?”

Javier: “Yes.”

We also found that the search yielded years-old information. Javier, who is 51, said he recognized an address from more than 30 years ago in the results.

Javier: “Oh my goodness! I was 19 when I went to New Jersey.”

Javier wasn’t the only one to dig up the past with a few strokes of the keyboard.

We met Ben and had him give it a try.

Reporter: “Tell me if you see anyone that’s familiar?’

Ben: “All of them… sister, brother, dad. It’s a little scary.”

Fast People Search even found information Ben said he didn’t realize was public.

Ben: “I never put this address on anything.”

Reporter: “Are there any recent phone numbers?

Ben: “Yeah.”

We repeated the process, and each search revealed a series of personal details.

Sherry: “My husband’s ex-wife’s husband is even listed here, which is a little frightening.”

Sherry: “[This is where] I’ve lived, where my husband has taught, where my husband has lived.”

Some of the information, like Javier’s search, dated back decades.

Sherry: “[Here is] my childhood home!”

And when a direct hit didn’t come up for one woman on Family Tree Now, we switched to Fast People Search.

Reporter: “What are you seeing?”

Brandy: “That’s me. I work for the government, so that’s not a good thing, with terrorism and everything going on right now.”

Who is really safe from these websites? The truth is, you won’t know until you search your name.

Both websites claim to have billions of records on file, ranging from death and marriage certificates to court and felony records.

Family Tree Now promises to help you “put together your family tree,” while Fast People Search “targets frauds.”

Javier: “I think the pros outweigh the cons, unless you are an extremely private person. But how can you be that private in this day and age, because all of our information is out there?”

Sherry: “I think it’s important to know your history – where you came from – so you may have lost touch with somebody, and that could be helpful. But the disadvantage: It could open the doors, I think, for possible scams. That’s very scary.”

Lt. Marcus Booth with the San Antonio Police Department’s financial crimes unit said websites like these have been around for years.

“When I was a detective, I used to use websites like this as a source of information,” Booth said.

And while he’s aware of the sites, he was surprised to find himself listed.

“(There’s) a significant amount of information about relatives and old roommates from 20 to 30 years ago. I agree (that) it’s rather disturbing.”

For some, it may seem like harmless information, but he says the websites could provide key details for a perpetrator to execute a breach.

“We’ve all heard of the romance scams or the fake ‘Grandma, I got arrested’ sort of scams. You can kind of perpetrate that using the information here.”

Booth said limiting information on social media, being aware of potential scams and checking your credit report could reduce your risk of falling victim to identity theft.

Removing your personal information from sites like Fast People Search and Family Tree Now is possible by submitting a request on the individual site or by paying for a service to help you.

KENS 5 has created a guide, posted below, to illustrate how you can accomplish this.