KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's recommended that most pregnant women get 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise most days of the week.

Little is known about how much women can really exercise early on in pregnancy during their first trimester, but a University of Tennessee professor is on the forefront of learning more through a new study.

Research shows only half of all pregnancies are planned. This means there's a period at the beginning where most women don't even know they're pregnant.

If they're active and exercising more than the recommended amount, the study begins to answer how it affects their baby.

"Researchers are trying to figure out those key questions of how much do we need, which we don't know the answer to yet," said assistant professor Samantha Ehrlich with UT's Department of Public Health. "We do see effects of exercise when it's performed very early in the pregnancy."

Through a study of 2,000 women, Ehrlich found those that were underweight or normal weight and exercised at recommended levels during the first trimester were found to be more at risk of having a smaller baby.

The women were receiving prenatal care at Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

"It's not just exercise later on in the pregnancy that affects the size of the baby," said Ehrlich.

She said women in the higher levels of exercise tended to see the distribution of the size of the baby at birth get a little bit smaller, which decreased the risk of the baby being born large.

"We know babies born on the smaller side and babies born on the larger side are at an increased risk of diabetes and obesity later in life," she said.

She said while researchers are still trying to figure specific answers for exercise, "A little bit is better than nothing."

Alexis Helmrath is a personal trainer for women at all stages of pregnancy. She runs Fierce Mama Fitness in West Knoxville.

She's an expert on exercise now, but will admit when she was pregnant she was clueless about what to do and not to do both times around.

Helmrath said more study on the topic is great to hear.

"I think physical activity is more important now than it used to be," she said.

She tells all of her clients to first consult with their doctor to make sure they can exercise. For the first trimester, she said there are rarely any needed changes to a woman's routine.

What normally stops the women from exercising is feeling sick.

"At that point it’s pretty self limiting. Most of the time women just feel so tired or nauseous," said Helmrath.

But she said exercising is empowering for those expecting, letting them feel in control for a moment.

"Feel a little bit more in control during a time they have no control over what their body is doing," she said.

Both recommend to always consult with your doctor before any type of physical activity to make sure it's safe.