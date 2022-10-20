Mississippi River reports record low water level amidst drought

Mississippi water levels in Memphis are the lowest they've ever been. That could increase your bill at the grocery store.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Although we have seen some pretty impressive drought improvements locally, a lot of the U.S. has seen severe drought persist or even worsen.

This is especially true across the Midwest and along the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys, resulting in the lowest recorded water level for the Mississippi taken in Memphis.

Parts of the river have gotten so low that they've temporarily been deemed impassable to barges. This has prompted the Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard to dredge out portions of the river and keep barge traffic flowing.

Without much rain in the forecast, fears have risen that waters will fall even further, creating additional difficulties and slowing the supply-chain up and down the river to a crawl.

This is particularly true for agricultural products like wheat and corn grown in states like Iowa and Minnesota.