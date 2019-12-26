SIX LAKES, Mich. — The Lakeview post of the Michigan State Police (MSP) is turning down volunteers to help find a missing 5-year-old boy who they believe may be in danger. Beau Belson was reported missing from the Six Lakes area on Christmas Day, according to the Montcalm County Central Dispatch Facebook post.

He was discovered missing by family members after playing outside with other family members at a house near N. Holland Road and Fleck Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Beau is 36 inches tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dino footie pajamas and black boots. He has autism but is able to communicate, according to the post.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the Facebook post has been shared nearly 2,000 times and has over 100 comments with people expressing their thoughts and prayers and volunteering their time on Christmas Day to help to look for him.

According to his great aunt Melody, there are about 200 volunteers looking for him.

One Facebook user, Kathy Galehouse-Bupp commented, "We are coming north is there any [road] you want us to go to?"

However, Montcalm County Central Dispatch wrote in all caps: "AT THIS TIME MSP IS ASKING THAT NO FURTHER VOLUNTEERS COME TO THE AREA, THEY HAVE ENOUGH AT THIS TIME."

According to deputies, excessive volunteers are interfering with their K9 unit's tracking who are assisting at least a dozen police and sheriff departments and "several" fire departments to search for Beau.

Among those departments include Lakeview and Rockford MSP posts, the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office, Ionia County Sheriff's Office and the Montcalm Area Technical Rescue team.

If anyone has any information, contact Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.