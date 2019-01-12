SAN ANTONIO — From a gazebo wrapped in lights to sparkly cutout elves, anyone who walks through Milam Park this Christmas season will get a dose of holiday cheer. But the true audience for this hand-crafted "North Pole" near Houston and San Saba are the faces behind the windows of The Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

Neighbors, event sponsors, including The Vistana lofts, and supporters celebrated the start of the holiday season with Fantasyland at Milam Park. Now the park is officially decked out with decorations that will remain through December.

"I think it just brings a lot of love and lets them know we care and brings them hope and a cheerful time," said Vistana Manager Tammie Brown.

The decorations also offer spaces for families to take holiday photos—free and accessible to everyone, just like the space "Friends of Milam Park" dreamed up years ago.

