Calling all actors!

Mercedes-Benz is embodying their motto and looking for "the best or nothing" with upcoming auditions to appear in a video brochure.

Four roles are being offered for two men and two women.The website asks for the characters to be in their 20s or 30s, requiring a video reel and head shot for consideration.

The shoot is taking place late July in Portland, Oregon and the application is available now.

The website says the position pays $1,000 per day for two-three days of filming.