Selena and MAC Cosmetics have reunited!

To celebrate the Queen of Tejano's life and legacy, MAC is launching a new collection in April of cosmetics.

MAC Cosmetics Selena Collection was first announced in 2015. From "Missing My Baby" eyeshadow to "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" lipgloss, we can only hope the new collection is just as fabulous.

