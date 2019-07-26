Get ready for long lines! The popular lipstick giveaway at MAC Cosmetics is back for another year.

Every year, the makeup brand offers a free tube of lipstick in honor of the sacred holiday, National Lipstick Day. It falls on July 29, but this year, the company says it will start the festivities early.

You can get a free, full-sized lipstick with any $25 purchase from July 27 through July 29. You will also have to choose from their specific colors for the giveaway.

Click here for more information.