RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A girl born on July 11 might as well be christened Lady Luck.

Rachel Lanford of St. Louis gave birth to J'Aime Brown at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights at 7:11 p.m.

J'Aime weighed — wait for it — 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

SERIOUSLY! Baby born on 7/11 at 7:11 weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces Mom Rachel Langford and dad Johntez Brown welcome J'Aime Brown to the world on July 11 (7/11) at 7:11 p.m. weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mom Rachel Langford and dad Johntez Brown welcome J'Aime Brown to the world on July 11 (7/11) at 7:11 p.m. weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mom Rachel Langford and dad Johntez Brown welcome J'Aime Brown to the world on July 11 (7/11) at 7:11 p.m. weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mom Rachel Langford and dad Johntez Brown welcome J'Aime Brown to the world on July 11 (7/11) at 7:11 p.m. weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces. Mom Rachel Langford and dad Johntez Brown welcome J'Aime Brown to the world on July 11 (7/11) at 7:11 p.m. weighing 7 pounds 11 ounces.

A hospital spokeswoman said J'Aime and her mom are doing great.

The pair was discharged from the hospital on Friday to join dad Johntez Brown at home.