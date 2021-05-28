Looking to tube this summer? Three miles of inflatable water tubing courses opening in New Braunfels

It's apparently the world's largest slip ‘n slide course located on 600 East Watson Lane in the Texas Hill Country.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — If you're looking for fun activities to do with family, friends this summer, you can check out "Slide The Slopes."

It's apparently the world's largest slip ‘n slide course located on 600 East Watson Lane in the Texas Hill Country. It's over three miles of inflatable water tubing courses at Texas Ski Resort.

They will be open Wednesday through Sunday beginning June 3 between noon and 6 p.m. You have until Sept. 6 to visit. And of course, their hours may vary based on weather.

You can visit their website here for tickets and more. They also offer discounted tickets to military members and children ages 4 through 11-years-old.

As for coronavirus protocols, the release says they will be taking action to ensure the health and safety of visitors. You can find out more about those protocols on their website.