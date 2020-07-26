x
Looking to channel your inner artist? This San Antonio non-profit has you covered

Spare Parts is an arts organization that helps kids of all ages create whimsical works using all kinds of different materials.
Credit: Spare Parts

SAN ANTONIO — If you'd like fun delivered to your door, a local nonprofit has a deal for you.  It's called Hot Days, Cool Crafts.

Spare Parts is an arts organization that helps kids of all ages create whimsical works using all kinds of different materials.

Their goal is to support the creative reuse of materials by collecting and distributing everyday items that might ordinarily be trashed.

Starting today through August 1, they're having an online sale that features home delivery for anyone living inside Loop 1604.

Here are a few unique items you can find on their website:

Summer Survival Art Kits 

Credit: Spare Parts

Sketching Kits

Credit: Spare Parts

Mini Art

Credit: Spare Parts

Interested in learning more about the organization and event? Visit their website here.

