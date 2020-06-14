Looking for a place to swim, hike and camp? You can visit Guadalupe River State Park

If you want to join in on the fun, don't forget to make a reservation!

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — If you’re looking to beat the Texas heat, Guadalupe River State Park might just be your next adventure.

From trails, campsites and of course, the river, there are many ways to have fun while social distancing.

There are 13 miles worth of trails to get your steps in, from easy to moderate to challenging. But either way, you’ll be able to take in the views that each path has to offer. The shortest trail at 0.3 miles is the Turkey Sink Trail at the stretch of the Guadalupe River. The longest trail at 2.8 miles is the Painted Bunting Trail named after the common summer songbird found here.

If camping is your thing, you can get an RV, or pitch a tent, and make a reservation to sleep under the stars. You can plan your stay for a minimum of two nights. There’s picnic tables, fire rings to grill, water hookups, nearby restrooms and tent pads. And of course, vending machines.

And when the heat is too much to handle, cool off in the Guadalupe River. There are four miles of river frontage for you to swim, fish, tube and canoe.

Now of course, there are some safety tips to keep in mind: wearing a life jacket if you don’t know how to swim, staying hydrated and never swimming alone.

If you're looking to spend a day (or several) at a state park, make sure to visit Texas Parks and Wildlife's website to make a reservation. You can contact them at (512) 389-8900. And don't forget to take a look at the safety guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.