Theresa Caputo, star of the TLC show, Long Island Medium, is coming to San Antonio.

Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages.

The event is taking place at 7:30 p.m. on October 28 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

She will share personal stories about her life and explain how she connects with loved ones who have passed away.

Not every audience member is guaranteed a reading, but, you do have the opportunity for a meet and greet, starting at 4:30 p.m., before the event.

Tickets are available at the Tobin Center Box Office, (210) 223-8624 or online.