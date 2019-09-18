SAN ANTONIO — A popular east San Antonio Mexican chicken restaurant is spreading its wings.

Frank Garcia, owner of Pollos Asados Los Norteños, confirmed he is opening a second location in the Alamo City, at 4822 Walzem Rd., across from Rackspace on the city's northeast side.

Garcia said the hope is to open in the next two months. He said that, unlike the original location on Rigsby Avenue, the new restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining. The restaurant owner also said he is working with designers and architects to make the new eatery more efficient.

And that may not be all as far as Garcia's plans; he hinted at a third location for Pollos Asados Los Norteños. But we'll have to wait for further details.

