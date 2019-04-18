SAN ANTONIO — A local artist is making waves and booming business after creating a custom Converse high-top sneaker design to the one and only Selena Quintanilla.

Juan Garcia III, creator of J3 Customs, said the design took 13 hours to paint by hand. He created the design for a fan to wear to the Fiesta De La Flor music festival honoring the Queen of Cumbia.

"He told me he even had the shoes posted up on the shelf after he took them off from the festival," Garcia said

He said the customer and Garcia's uncle shared a picture of the shoes on social media. The internet did its job, and the posts went viral.

"I never thought it would get that much attention and give me this much exposure," Garcia said.

The artist said he started painting custom designs about three years ago, starting at a base rate of $40 to $75. The custom Selena chucks cost $170.

Garcia said each design is tailored to be a one-of-a-kind.

"Nobody else has those shoes and that's what makes it unique and that's what makes it special."

Garcia said he is now getting calls for orders from people across the country, but as a father of three and someone still maintaining a full-time job, he is trying to keep up with the demand.

"It's nothing more than a love for art and the people appreciating my work," he said.

His next step: creating custom designs for Fiesta, as well as the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival.