HIDDEN GEM: Sugar Land Holiday Lights

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Ever wondered what baseball teams do with their fields in the off-season? Since the off-season is the holiday season, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys really light things up at Constellation Field.

"From about mid-November to beginning of the new year, we are the home of Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist," said Ryan Posner, the team's media relations manager.

Now in its 9th year, the display has grown to more than 3 million lights, including a 40-foot light-up tree.

"It's a perfect event to bring your family for a walking tour or for bringing your date out for a date night," Posner said. "It really takes your breath away."

It's worth a visit even if you've been in years past. This year, there are new themed areas, such as The North Pole and 12 Days of Christmas. The event also has new theme nights, including Center Field Cinema on Wednesdays, during which a holiday movie will be played on the ballpark's Texas-sized video board.

"If you come in 2022, it’s going to be completely different and really upgraded," said Posner. "There’s tons of stuff to do."

You can even say hello to Santa Claus through Dec. 23. A number of holiday vendors are also set up along the concourse, allowing you to do some shopping while enjoying the light show.

You can find information about hours and admission at SugarLandHolidayLights.com.

"You can buy tickets, we’ve got our full calendar schedule there," Posner added. "If you go there, it’s kind of like a one-stop shop."