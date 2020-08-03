SAN ANTONIO — A capacity crowd gathered at an east San Antonio community garden Saturday morning for a training seminar on growing fruit trees. However, lessons about food security during uncertain times were in the minds of many.

"This reminds us of why it's critical to have food security and food self-sufficiency in our own households," said Stephen Lucke, with Gardopia Gardens. "'You don't have to worry about any type of bacteria that could be detrimental that could come from a grocery store."

The event at the Woodard Park garden was co-sponsored by the city and Gardopia. The most popular thing? Everyone went home with a free fruit or nut-growing tree.

Since it's the start of the growing season, there are many more workshops and opportunities on the horizon where you can learn more about how to provide healthy food for your family. Learn more here.