If you or someone you know is in need of a job during the back-to-school, fall and holiday seasons, Kohl's is hiring!

The press release stated that seasonal hiring will begin at all Kohl's stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers in August and continue throughout the holiday season.

In addition to seasonal hires, they also have 3,000 available associate positions across all Kohl's locations.

As for local hiring locations, the press lists the Forum at 8098 Agora Parkway.

You can visit their website for more information.